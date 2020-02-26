Shankar’s emotional tweet on Indian 2 tragedy

Tragedy struck hard on the sets of Indian 2 after three people lost their lives in an accident that took place recently. The film’s director Shankar had a narrow escape and he was left in deep shock after the incident. Shankar spent several sleepless nights after the accident and posted an emotional tweet expressing his heartful condolences and prayers to the families of the deceased.

“It is with utmost grief, I’m tweeting.Since the tragic incident,I’ve been in a state of shock & having sleepless nights on the loss of my AD & crew.Having missed the crane by a whisker,I feel it would’ve been better if it was on me. Heartfelt condolences & prayers to the families” posted Shankar. The shoot of the film is kept on hold as of now. Kamal Haasan, Kajal, Siddharth and Rakul Preet Singh are the lead actors in Indian 2. Lyca Productions are the producers.

