Little Hearts Director meets Nithiin

Young actor Nithiin is on a break after a series of debacles. Some of his projects got shelved due to financial constraints and the young actor is not in a hurry. He is keen to make a strong comeback and he is listening to new scripts. Little Hearts is one of the biggest hits for Telugu cinema in the recent months and the work of Sai Marthand is widely appreciated. Sai Marthand has met Nithiin recently and he narrated a script.

Nithiin has responded on a positive note and the final call will be taken after the final script is narrated. A couple of producers are in the race to produce this project. Nithiin has lined up a film for 70mm Entertainments and the project is expected to roll in December. His film with Vikram Kumar is currently kept on hold as UV Creations is focused on Chiranjeevi’s Vishwambara. Nithiin has walked out of Venu Yeldandi’s Yellamma and the film will now feature Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas in the lead role.