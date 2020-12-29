Local polls: AP High Court gives 3-day deadline for Jagan Govt

No wonder, the High Court of Andhra Pradesh is all close to getting involuntarily involved in the day to day administration of the State. In its order today, the High Court ordered the Jagan Reddy Government to send three top level officials to meet with the State Election Commission.

The three officials should meet the SEC within the next three days after receiving the order copy. These officials should also be of the rank of the Principal Secretary. The court orders were with respect to the need for the Government to cooperate with the SEC to conduct the local body elections.

This time, the High Court mentioned even minute details with respect to the implementation of its order. Obviously, the judges were of the opinion that they would have to be specific and targetted in making the Government to implement their orders. Till now, the court orders were not being straightaway implemented in the name of approaching the higher court for appeal.

It is well known that the Jagan regime was unwilling to cooperate till after SEC Nimmagadda Ramesh Kumar would retire in March next year. But, as head of an autonomous Constitutional institution, Ramesh decided to hold local polls in February. The Government has been dragging the litigation in the matter by filing one petition or other. Now, the court disposed of the Government petition and ordered for specific action without further delaying local polls.