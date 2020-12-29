Rajinikanth takes a U Turn on Political Entry

Superstar Rajinikanth’s political entry has been due from sometime. With the Assembly elections scheduled for next year in Tamil Nadu, Rajinikanth revealed that the big announcement would be made on December 31st. Days before the announcement, Rajinikanth fell ill due to fluctuations in his Blood Pressure. He is discharged recently and is taking rest in his Chennai residence. Rajinikanth today took his social media page to announce that he would stay away from politics.

He said that his recent health scare is a warning from God and the top actor made it clear that he would stay away from politics. Rajinikanth also made it clear that he doesn’t want his people to turn scapegoats because of politics. The top actor is currently taking rest and he would resume the shoot of his next film Annaatthe from the end of January. The film is aimed for summer 2021 release.