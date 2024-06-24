Lokesh assumes charge as Minister

Spread the love

Minister for Human Resources, Information Technology and Electronics, Nara Lokesh, on Monday assumed charge in a very humble manner.

Lokesh, who entered the State Secretariat amid chanting of Veda mantras by pundits, took chare at room number 208 of Fourth Block. Immediately after assuming charge, Lokesh signed the file pertaining to the norms of the Mega DSC and forwarded it to the Cabinet for approval.

Several teacher and student unions leaders called on Lokesh and congratulated him. The Cabinet Ministers, Gummadi Sandhya Rani, Savitha, Anitha, Kondapalli srinivas and TG Bharat, former MP, Galla Jayadev, Kanakamedala Ravindra Kumar the MLAs, Palla Srinivasa Rao, Bonda Umamaheswara Rao, Bhashyam Praveen and Nakka Ananda Babu, the party MLCs, P Ashok Babu, Vepada Chiranjeevi, Kancherla Srikanth, and Bhumireddy Rambhupal Reddy, the TDP NRI coordinator, Vemuri Ravi Kumar, the president of the State unit of Telugu Yuvatha, Sriram China Babu, its general secretary l, Ravi Naidu, the State president of TNSF, Pranav Gopal, the former MLCs, YVB Rajendra Prasad, AS Rama Krishna, Budha Naga Jagadeesh, Angara Rammohan Rao, and the former chairman of the Police Housing Corporation, Nagul Meera are among those who congratulated Lokesh on assuming charge.