x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Shriya Pilgaonkar Dazzles In Her Latest Photoshoot
Shriya Pilgaonkar Dazzles In Her Latest Photoshoot
Rithika Latest Pictures
Rithika Latest Pictures
Disha Patani and Mouni Roy Holidaying
Disha Patani and Mouni Roy Holidaying
Neha Sshetty too fierce to dim
Neha Sshetty too fierce to dim
Janhvi Kapoor Stills from Devara
Janhvi Kapoor Stills from Devara
Rashmika Mandanna In Versace Show Italy
Rashmika Mandanna In Versace Show Italy
Mrunal Thakur Sizzling In Golden Saree
Mrunal Thakur Sizzling In Golden Saree
Samantha In A Family Wedding
Samantha In A Family Wedding
ANR100 Years Birthday Celebrations
ANR100 Years Birthday Celebrations
Pooja Hegde Looks Hot In Lace Dress
Pooja Hegde Looks Hot In Lace Dress
Megha Akash-Saai Vishnu
Megha Akash-Saai Vishnu
Mouni Roy in shimmery grey
Mouni Roy in shimmery grey
Malavika Mohanan in red saree
Malavika Mohanan in red saree
Pooja Hegde In Orange Long Gown
Pooja Hegde In Orange Long Gown
Priyanka Arul Mohan in Handloom Vibes
Priyanka Arul Mohan in Handloom Vibes
Vijay Deverakonda at SIIMA
Vijay Deverakonda at SIIMA
Ramya Pandian In Breezy Blue
Ramya Pandian In Breezy Blue
Tripti Dimri At Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video Promotions
Tripti Dimri At Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video Promotions
Nadiya Switzerland Trip
Nadiya Switzerland Trip
Actress Anshu Fun night With Friends
Actress Anshu Fun night With Friends
View all stories
Home > Politics > Lokesh assumes charge as Minister

Lokesh assumes charge as Minister

TRENDING

image
Tension in Goshamahal and surrounding areas:
image
Jigra Trailer: Sister’s Thirst to Save her Brother
image
NTR to celebrate the success of Devara
image
Convenient Secularism: The Case of Jagan and the Tirumala Laddu Controversy
image
Danam Nagendar braves CM Revanth Reddy on demolitions

Lokesh assumes charge as Minister

Spread the love

Minister for Human Resources, Information Technology and Electronics, Nara Lokesh, on Monday assumed charge in a very humble manner.

Lokesh, who entered the State Secretariat amid chanting of Veda mantras by pundits, took chare at room number 208 of Fourth Block. Immediately after assuming charge, Lokesh signed the file pertaining to the norms of the Mega DSC and forwarded it to the Cabinet for approval.

Several teacher and student unions leaders called on Lokesh and congratulated him. The Cabinet Ministers, Gummadi Sandhya Rani, Savitha, Anitha, Kondapalli srinivas and TG Bharat, former MP, Galla Jayadev, Kanakamedala Ravindra Kumar the MLAs, Palla Srinivasa Rao, Bonda Umamaheswara Rao, Bhashyam Praveen and Nakka Ananda Babu, the party MLCs, P Ashok Babu, Vepada Chiranjeevi, Kancherla Srikanth, and Bhumireddy Rambhupal Reddy, the TDP NRI coordinator, Vemuri Ravi Kumar, the president of the State unit of Telugu Yuvatha, Sriram China Babu, its general secretary l, Ravi Naidu, the State president of TNSF, Pranav Gopal, the former MLCs, YVB Rajendra Prasad, AS Rama Krishna, Budha Naga Jagadeesh, Angara Rammohan Rao, and the former chairman of the Police Housing Corporation, Nagul Meera are among those who congratulated Lokesh on assuming charge.

Next One more special event for Kalki 2898 AD Previous Nagarjuna apologizes after Viral Video
else

TRENDING

image
NTR to celebrate the success of Devara
image
Daavudi song to be added in Devara
image
Rajinikanth Avoids Comment on Tirupati Laddu Controversy

Latest

image
Tension in Goshamahal and surrounding areas:
image
Jigra Trailer: Sister’s Thirst to Save her Brother
image
NTR to celebrate the success of Devara
image
Convenient Secularism: The Case of Jagan and the Tirumala Laddu Controversy
image
Danam Nagendar braves CM Revanth Reddy on demolitions

Most Read

image
Tension in Goshamahal and surrounding areas:
image
Convenient Secularism: The Case of Jagan and the Tirumala Laddu Controversy
image
Danam Nagendar braves CM Revanth Reddy on demolitions

Related Articles

Shriya Pilgaonkar Dazzles In Her Latest Photoshoot Rithika Latest Pictures Disha Patani and Mouni Roy Holidaying Neha Sshetty too fierce to dim Janhvi Kapoor Stills from Devara Rashmika Mandanna In Versace Show Italy Mrunal Thakur Sizzling In Golden Saree Samantha In A Family Wedding ANR100 Years Birthday Celebrations Pooja Hegde Looks Hot In Lace Dress Megha Akash-Saai Vishnu Mouni Roy in shimmery grey Malavika Mohanan in red saree Pooja Hegde In Orange Long Gown Priyanka Arul Mohan in Handloom Vibes Vijay Deverakonda at SIIMA Ramya Pandian In Breezy Blue Tripti Dimri At Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video Promotions Nadiya Switzerland Trip Actress Anshu Fun night With Friends