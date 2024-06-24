x
Home > Movie News > Nagarjuna apologizes after Viral Video

Nagarjuna apologizes after Viral Video

Daavudi song to be added in Devara
Rajinikanth Avoids Comment on Tirupati Laddu Controversy
All hail Anirudh’s stupendous work
Udhayanidhi Stalin’s Rise: From Actor to Deputy CM of Tamil Nadu
Lulu group returns to Andhra Pradesh

Nagarjuna apologizes after Viral Video

The other day Nagarjuna and Dhanush are spotted in Hyderabad airport as they left for Mumbai to shoot for their upcoming schedule of Kubera. A video went viral in no time in which a fan with disability was pushed by one of the bouncers of Nagarjuna. The fan fell down and soon Nagarjuna was criticized though he was not the one who pushed the fan. Soon, Nagarjuna took to his social media page to issue an apology for the rude and unprofessional behaviour of his bodyguard.

“This just came to my notice … this shouldn’t have happened!! I apologise to the gentleman and will take necessary precautions that it will not happen in the future!!” posted Nagarjuna. Nagarjuna and Dhanush are shooting for Kubera, a stylish action entertainer directed by Sekhar Kammula. Nag essays the role of a cop in this pan-Indian project that will release next year. Asian Films are the producers of this action entertainer and Dhanush sports a new look in the film.

Daavudi song to be added in Devara
Rajinikanth Avoids Comment on Tirupati Laddu Controversy
All hail Anirudh’s stupendous work

Daavudi song to be added in Devara
Rajinikanth Avoids Comment on Tirupati Laddu Controversy
All hail Anirudh’s stupendous work
Udhayanidhi Stalin’s Rise: From Actor to Deputy CM of Tamil Nadu
Lulu group returns to Andhra Pradesh

Udhayanidhi Stalin’s Rise: From Actor to Deputy CM of Tamil Nadu
Lulu group returns to Andhra Pradesh
HYDRA Commissioner Addresses Moosi Project Concerns

