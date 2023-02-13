Lokesh calls Roja as Jabardast Aunt

TDP general secretary and former minister Nara Lokesh, who entered the Nagari Assembly constituency on Monday, called local MLA and Minister for Tourism, R K Roja, as “Jabardast Aunt”. Roja was the judge for the popular TV show, Jabardast for several years and hence Lokesh called her Jabardast Aunt.

Addressing a meeting as part of his Yuvagalam Padayatra, Lokesh accused the minister of encouraging corruption in the constituency. He said that the minister was encouraging smuggling of sand and gravel to the neighbouring Tamil Nadu state.

The former minister also alleged that Roja had appointed her representatives in every mandal to collect bribes and other unlawful earnings on a daily basis. He said that the people of Nagari fell in the trap of Roja for the two consecutive elections and did not vote for the TDP. However, this time, the people are ready to show the door to Roja in the next election, Lokesh said.

Lokesh also alleged that chief minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy had turned blind eye to the problems of the people. He alleged that Jagan had gone back on every promise and had betrayed the people after winning the election.

The TDP leader said that Jagan was also not coming out of his Tadepalli palace due to fear of facing the people. He said that Jagan is now reaching out to the people through the mobile phone and requesting people to support him again in the next election.

Calling Jagan as psycho, Lokesh alleged that Jagan had appointed one psycho for every district. He said Minister Peddireddy Ramchandra Reddy had become a psycho for Chittoor district who was harassing the people.

Lokesh appealed to the people of Nagari constituency to defeat Jabardast Aunt in the coming election and ensure that TDP formed the government in the state.