Lokesh condemns destruction in the name of bandh

Strongly condemning the destruction caused by the ruling party goondas in the name of observing bandh, TDP general secretary, Nara Lokesh, on Saturday said that this has become possible only for the ruling party to indulge in attacks on the Opposition party activists right in the presence of the police.

In the name of the bandh these YSRCP rowdies damaged the bus belonging to the Amarraaja Batteries company, Lokesh said and asked where the police officials were who were supposed to protect the law and order in the State. The day is not too far when the people teach a fitting lesson to these goons, he added.

During his ongoing Yuva Galam pada yatra the villagers of Bommarajupalli and Kuchinapalli submitted memorandums to Lokesh. Responding to their problems, Lokesh promised to resolve all the issues once the TDP is back in power.

Listing out various welfare schemes announced by the TDP, Lokesh said that all these schemes will be implemented in letter and spirit by the coming TDP government. It is only the TDP that always thinks about the welfare of the common man, Lokesh said.