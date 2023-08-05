Tamannaah’s Sensational Comments On Doing Intimate Scenes

Tamannaah Bhatia is the latest sensation in the film industry. The actress is trending with her glam show in her recent web series. Tamannaah is busy promoting her upcoming films Jailer and Bholaa Shankar and she interacted with the media and revealed about acting in intimate scenes.

Tamannaah said to impress the new generation she has to accept doing intimate scenes, so as to reach their expectations. She even said that, if she is not accepting to act in such scenes the makers will cast her for sister or aunty roles beside the young heroes. Tamannaah also said that she is ready to do more web dramas as well as commercial movies to attract mass audience.