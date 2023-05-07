Lokesh demands steps by State Govt to bring AP students from Manipur

In view of the shoot-at-sight orders in force in Manipur, the State Government should take urgent steps to safely bring back the students pursuing their studies in various educational institutions there, particularly the National Institute of Technology (NIT), demanded TDP general secretary, Nara Loeksh, on Sunday.

“The students, particularly those who are studying in the NIT, are feeling totally insecure in view of the prevailing situation in Manipur. Hence, the State Government should initiate urgent measures to bring them back safely,” said Lokesh in a press note released during his ongoing Yuva Galam pada yatra on learning about the latest developments in Manipur.

Observing that hundreds of students from Andhra Pradesh are pursuing their studies in various educational institutions, Lokesh said that the parents of these students back home are more worried about the security of their children.

Pointing out that the Telangana Government has already taken enough measures to bring back the students of that State, Lokesh expressed serious concern about the security of the students from Andhra Pradesh.

Since shoot-at-sight orders are in force in some areas while curfew has been imposed in other areas and the internet services too are blocked, how can the students make a call to the call centre, the TDP national general secretary asked.

Lokesh demanded that Chief Minister, Jagan Mohan Reddy, talk to the authorities concerned there immediately and depute senior officers on a war-footing basis to bring back the students by a special flight.

Earlier on the STBT College campus, Lokesh paid rich tributes to the legendary revolutionary leader Alluri Sitarama Raju on the death anniversary of this great tribal leader. Lokesh garlanded the photo of this revolutionary who valiantly fought against the dictatorial British rule and fondly recalled the sacrifices made by Alluri Sitarama Raju.