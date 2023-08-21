Promising to implement the Chandranna Bheema scheme more forcibly after the TDP is back in power, party general secretary, Nara Lokesh, on Monday said that liquor shops will be allotted to the toddy tappers community as per their quota.

Lokesh had an interaction with the representatives of various BC communities at the Nidamanur campsite before beginning his Yuva Galam pada yatra on Monday. When they poured out their woes before Lokesh, moved by their problems he said that Chief Minister, Jagan Mohan Reddy, has deceived the Nayee Brahmins too by not fulfilling the promise made to them that the services of those working in temples will be regularised.

Lokesh said that the TDP will discuss these issues and will take a positive decision. Pointing out that the TDP regime has allocated funds for MBC Corporation, Lokesh said that Jagan has formulated various welfare commissions but without any funds. The present situation is so bad that those who are working with these corporations are not getting their salaries, he remarked.

Rajaka community representatives and others also met Lokesh and submitted memorandums on the problems they are facing. The TDP national general secretary promised to resolve these issues once the party forms the next government.

Yarlagedda Venkat Rao joined the TDP in the presence of Lokesh at the Nidamanur campsite.