Lokesh To Get Big Promotion?: TDP Leaders Demand

The Telugu Desam Party is buzzing with excitement as its leaders gather in Kadapa for its grand conference, ‘Mahanadu’. Everyone’s talking about one big change they want to see: giving Nara Lokesh the top job as TDP’s Working President.

Andhra Pradesh TDP Ministers and senior party leaders are all saying the same thing. They want Nara Lokesh to get this important role officially announced during the conference. Because he’s proven himself by perfectly balancing both party work and government responsibilities.

Why Lokesh Deserves This Role

Andhra Pradesh Minister Nimmala Ramanaidu made it crystal clear when he spoke on Monday. He believes the party needs young leadership for the next 25 years, and Lokesh is exactly what TDP needs. “He’s incredibly popular among young people,” Ramanaidu explained.

The minister also pointed out how Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu is working day and night to fix the damage done during the YSRCP government. Since Chandrababu is so busy with government work, it makes perfect sense to hand over complete party responsibilities to Lokesh.

Yuva Galam’s Success Story

Minister Dola Sribala Veeranjaneya Swamy reminded everyone about Lokesh’s amazing Yuva Galam walkathon during opposition days. That massive youth campaign brought fresh energy to the party and played a huge role in the 2024 election victory.

“This is the right time to give Lokesh key responsibilities,” the minister said. “Every party worker wants him as Working President.” Assembly Chief Whip GV Anjaneyulu also confirmed they’ll explain this to Chandrababu directly.

Strong Support from All Quarters

The demand isn’t coming from just one or two TDP leaders. Politburo member Srinivasareddy emphasized that young leadership is essential for strengthening the party. He believes appointing Lokesh as Working President will boost enthusiasm among party workers across the state.

Kamalapuram MLA Krishna Chaitanyareddy highlighted how Nara Lokesh has been working tirelessly for party workers’ welfare and implementing innovative programs. “Lokesh’s leadership is exactly what our party needs right now,” he stated.

Perfect Timing for Big Announcement

With the TDP party Mahanadu happening in Kadapa, everyone’s expecting this announcement to be the highlight of the event. The yellow brigade sees this as their biggest festival.

TDP Party workers have been hoping for this change for months. They’ve watched Nara Lokesh prove his worth through successful campaigns, effective governance, and his ability to connect with people across all age groups.

The conference organizers have prepared everything perfectly for this grand celebration. If the announcement happens as expected, it will mark a new chapter in TDP’s journey with fresh young energy leading the way.

This move would also ensure smooth coordination between the party and government, allowing Nara Chandrababu Naidu to focus on administrative duties while Nara Lokesh handles party affairs. It’s a win-win situation that every TDP cadre seems excited about.