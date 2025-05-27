x
PSR Anjaneyulu Evades Questions in Group-1 Irregularities Case

Published on May 27, 2025 by nymisha

PSR Anjaneyulu Evades Questions in Group-1 Irregularities Case

In the ongoing investigation into the Group-1 recruitment scam, PSR Anjaneyulu, one of the accused, continued to avoid giving direct answers on the second day of questioning. Reports suggest that out of nearly 25 questions posed, he remained silent on at least 10. Meanwhile, investigators managed to extract crucial details from co-accused Madhusudhan.

Police are particularly probing who was behind the decision to skip manual evaluation in the recruitment process. They are also examining the connection between A1 and A2. Anjaneyulu and Madhusudhan were questioned separately in different rooms.

Vijayawada Commissioner SV Rajasekhar Babu interrogated both accused for about half an hour. Anjaneyulu failed to give straightforward answers, especially when asked why an inexperienced private agency was hired for manual evaluation. He claimed, “We planned to conduct the evaluation but couldn’t due to my transfer.” However, when pressed about why a ₹14 lakh cheque was issued to the agency without any evaluation, he stayed silent.

When asked how Madhusudhan knew about the contract given to the agency, he denied any involvement, saying, “I don’t know who called them.” He also claimed that he only joined the process based on information from other officials.

Investigations revealed that nearly 40 unqualified individuals were brought in by the agency for a supposed “manual evaluation camp” at Highland. Marks were recorded on OMR sheets, creating an illusion of proper evaluation. Some candidates’ details were missing, raising suspicions.

Madhusudhan disclosed that an employee named Raghu from their organization brought these individuals. Police are now searching for Raghu, who is suspected to be absconding. He may soon be named as an accused in the case.

