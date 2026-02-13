Lokesh vs Botsa: War of Words Rocks Andhra Pradesh Legislative Council

The Andhra Pradesh Legislative Council witnessed another heated face-off between the ruling coalition and the YSR Congress Party. What was expected to be a debate on public issues turned into a sharp exchange between Minister Nara Lokesh and Opposition Leader Botsa Satyanarayana.

With the YSRCP boycotting the Assembly, the party has shifted its focus to the Council as its main platform to question the government. However, the pattern inside the House has drawn criticism. Botsa raised allegations against the government on multiple issues. Soon after, Lokesh responded firmly and demanded evidence. He challenged the opposition to stay back and debate the matter in detail.

Instead of engaging further, YSRCP members staged a walkout.

Lokesh did not hold back. He stated that making allegations and walking out does not serve democracy. According to him, a responsible opposition must listen to the government’s response and counter it with facts. He accused the YSRCP of avoiding discussion because it feared counter-arguments.

Botsa, on the other hand, maintained that the opposition has the right to question the government. However, critics argue that YSRCP’s repeated walkouts weaken the credibility of those questions.

The clash reflects a deeper political battle. Lokesh appears keen to project confidence and readiness for open debate. Botsa is positioning himself as an aggressive critic of the government. The Council is slowly turning into a battleground of strategy rather than a forum for sustained discussion.