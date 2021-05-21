LS Speaker asks Home Ministry for report on Raju

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla asked the Union Home Ministry for submitting a report on the alleged ‘custodial torture’ of YSRCP rebel MP Raghurama Krishna Raju. Mr. Birla sent a copy of the complaint given by Mr. Raju’s wife and son to the Home Ministry for further details.

The LS Speaker had also referred the alleged attack on the MP to the Lok Sabha Privileges Committee. A few days ago, Mr. Raju’s family members met the Speaker of the Lower House and represented their grievances. They told him how the AP CID had flouted all rules and norms to file a false case and then to arrest him illegally. They also narrated how the MP was put to ‘custodial violence’ and there were injuries on his legs.

Mr. Raju’s family members to the LS Speaker that there was a clear and perceptible danger to the life of the MP. Hence, the Lok Sabha should intervene and save its member from the further victimisation. They narrated how the ruling YSRCP leaders from top to bottom were targetting the MP for criticising their Government’s corruption.