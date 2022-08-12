Macherla Niyojakavargam movie review / Live Updates

Macherla Niyojakavargam movie review
09:59AM : Collector Siddharth tries to conduct elections in Macherla constinuency.
09:50AM : Item song ‘ I am Ready ‘ is a mass appealing one. First thing that is watchable in the film so far .
09:23AM : Second half starts with confrontation between Rajappa and Siddhu.
First Half Report :
First half is filled with irritaging comedy on Vennela Kishore, and very old school main story. Not even a single scene is noteworthy so far
09:01AM : Interval block is a fight sequence between Siddhu & Rajappa Gang.
08:54AM : Swati ( Krithi Shetty) goes to Macherla,Nithiin follows.
Story now shifts to Macherla.
08:45AM : Comedian Vennela Kishore screen time is more than her Nithiin’s so far.
08:33AM : After some filler scenes ‘Adirindey’ song on Krithi & Nithiin – shot in foreign locations.
08:11AM ‘Chill Maaro’song shot on Nithiin & Catherine is a typical dance number.
07: 57AM : Nithiin’s introduction fight in vizag beach. Siddhu saves catherine from eveteasers,
07:50AM : Movie opens showcasing Rajappa (Samudrakani) villany
Cast : Nithiin, Krithi Shetty and Catherine Tresa
Release date: 12 August 2022 (India)
Director: M.S. Rajashekhar Reddy
Music director: Swara Sagar Mahathi