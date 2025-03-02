x
Tamannaah Bhatia Monochrome Look
Anupama Parameswaran Gorgeous Traditional Look
Sree Leela’s Buffet Of Memories
Ketika Sharma ATV Ride In Bali
Malavika Mohanan Sizzling with Nature
Kiara Advani Black Iconic Look
Shruti Haasan Black Shadow Look
Anshu Ambani In Mazaka Press Meet
Ritu varma At Mazaka Movie Success Meet
Anupama Parameswaran Divine Look In Red Saree
Rakul Preet Singh Obesity Awareness Campaign
Shalini Pandey Perfect Curves In Brown Outfit
Raashii Khanna Stuns In Sea Green Outfit
Upasana Shared Her Parents 40TH Wedding Anniversary
Akanksha Sharma Latest Photoshoot
Harshaali Malhotra Latest Photoshoot
Kriti Sanon Stuns In Black Gown
MahaShivratri Special
Rakul Preet Singh In Stylish Outfits
Anasuya Bharadwaj Elegant Look
Mad Square grand release in theatres on March 28th

Published on March 2, 2025 by nymisha

Mad Square grand release in theatres on March 28th

Mad Square

One of the most prominent Telugu film production houses, Sithara Entertainments is gearing up to present a sequel to the previous hit MAD with title “MAD Square.” MAD became full-fledged blockbuster by giving hilarious Entertainment to audience in theatres. The film has garnered massive buzz with the two chartbuster songs and hilarious teaser.

Originally planned for release on March 29th, the film will now hit theaters a day earlier on March 28th, following a request from the distributor. With the extended weekend and holiday benefits, the film is poised for a grand release. Producer Naga Vamsi confirmed the change in the release date. He wrote “With the request and support of our esteemed distributors, #MADSquare is arriving a day earlier – March 28th. Since March 29th falls on Amavasya, our distributors felt it was best to advance the release and we are happy to oblige.” He added, “Apart from that, there was never any intention to cause a last minute rescheduling. We wholeheartedly wish that March 28th will be a memorable day for Telugu cinema with both #Robinhood and #MADSquare lighting up the big screens! Best wishes to my hero, our dearest @actor_nithiin garu & director @VenkyKudumula for their big release…Ee summer ki navvula panduge.”

MAD Square is being made by Haarika Suryadevara and Sai Soujanya under Sithara Entertainments and Fortune Four Cinemas. Suryadeva Naga Vamsi presents the film which has ace cinematographer Shamdatand National Award winning editor Navin Nooli. The film’s lead actors, Sangeeth Shobhan, Narne Nithin, and Ram Nithin, are ready to create sensation once again. Bheems Ceciroleo is composing the music.

