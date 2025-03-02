x
Home > Politics

Higher Temperatures Expected from March: AP Disaster Management

Published on March 2, 2025 by nymisha

Higher Temperatures Expected from March: AP Disaster Management

The Andhra Pradesh Disaster Management Authority has announced that above-normal temperatures will be recorded starting from March, with even more severe impact expected during April and May. From March to May, most regions except certain areas in Sri Satya Sai, Annamayya, and YSR districts are likely to experience higher-than-normal temperatures.

The authority warned about the danger of severe heat waves, revealing that North Andhra will face stronger heat impact during March. Most places will see above-normal temperatures except for some areas in Chittoor, Annamayya, and Tirupati districts.

The Disaster Management Department has advised pregnant women, new mothers, small children, and the elderly to stay indoors as much as possible to avoid heat exposure. For information about the heat conditions, they suggested using the disaster management toll-free numbers 112 and 1070.

We remember how devastating last year’s heat wave was for many families in coastal Andhra. Many elderly suffered heat stroke despite staying indoors because their home had poor ventilation. These warnings should be taken seriously, especially for vulnerable people who might not have access to proper cooling systems.

