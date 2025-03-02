Kiara Advani imposes new Deadlines on Biggies

Kiara Advani is the top Bollywood actress and she is busy with multiple films. The actress announced that she is expecting her first baby and her fans could not wait to congratulate her on the occasion. Speculations started that some of her projects will be kept pending or the actress may walk out of some films. But the news is that the teams of War 2 and Toxic are working on the deadlines imposed by Kiara Advani. The actress is almost done with the shoot of War 2 and she has to shoot for five days to complete her part.

The team of Toxic too is working on a priority basis to complete the filming of the portions featuring Kiara Advani. For now, Kiara Advani will complete the shoots of War 2 and Toxic on a comfortable note before she heads for a maternity break. Kiara Advani is in talks for Don 3 beside Ranveer Singh and she will walk out of the project as the filming for Don 3 is delayed. Farhan Akhtar is still focused on the pre-production work of the film and the team of Don 3 should lock a new actress to replace Kiara Advani. For now, Kiara Advani is in plans to wrap up all her professional commitments at the earliest.