Madhapur IT Scam: NSN Infotech Vanishes After Cheating 400

An alarming scam has come to light in Hyderabad’s IT district after a firm operating under the name NSN Infotech shut its doors overnight. The company, which promised professional training and guaranteed placements, reportedly collected money from more than 400 job aspirants and then disappeared without a trace.

The office in Madhapur was found locked with the company board removed. The director, identified as Swamy Naidu, is believed to have gone missing after collecting lakhs from each student. Many young graduates said they were drawn in by convincing presentations and the promise of high-paying jobs in leading tech companies. Some of them paid up to ₹3 lakh, hoping to secure a strong career start.

Victims revealed that the firm conducted basic training sessions in the beginning to appear credible. Once the batches grew and more students enrolled, the management suddenly stopped classes. Within days, the phones were switched off, the office was empty, and the owners had vanished.

Complaints have now been filed with the Cyberabad police and the Economic Offences Wing. Investigators are trying to trace the director and track the money trail. The incident has triggered serious concern among job seekers in Hyderabad. The scam highlights the urgent need for stronger checks on private training centres and stricter action against fraudulent placement guarantees.