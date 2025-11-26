x
Rashi Singh In Paanch Minar Movie Promotions
Bhagyashri Borse In Andhra King Taluka Promotions
Sai Pallavi Photo Dairy
Disha Patani’s Chaand Look with golden rays
Meenakshi Chaudhary Brings Fire In Red Outfit
Amrutha Chowdary at Movie Promotions
Dhanya Balakrishna Latest Photoshoot
Anu Emmanuel for The GirlFriend Movie Promotions
Chandini Chowdary at Santhana Prapthirasthu Event
Samanth In Signature Alchemy Launch Event
Maanasa Choudhary In Aaryan Movie Press Meet
Shraddha Srinath In Aaryan Press Meet
Ravi Teja at Mass Jathara Pre release Event
Suriya at Mass Jathara Pre release Event
Sree Leela at Mass Jathara Pre release EVent
Nara Rohith – Sirisha Lella Haldi Pics
Rashmika Mandanna In The Girlfriend Trailer Launch Event
Sharwanand New Look
Samantha Diwali Bash 2025
Manchu Family Diwali Celebrations 2025
Madhapur IT Scam: NSN Infotech Vanishes After Cheating 400

Published on November 26, 2025 by Sanyogita

An alarming scam has come to light in Hyderabad’s IT district after a firm operating under the name NSN Infotech shut its doors overnight. The company, which promised professional training and guaranteed placements, reportedly collected money from more than 400 job aspirants and then disappeared without a trace.
The office in Madhapur was found locked with the company board removed. The director, identified as Swamy Naidu, is believed to have gone missing after collecting lakhs from each student. Many young graduates said they were drawn in by convincing presentations and the promise of high-paying jobs in leading tech companies. Some of them paid up to ₹3 lakh, hoping to secure a strong career start.

Victims revealed that the firm conducted basic training sessions in the beginning to appear credible. Once the batches grew and more students enrolled, the management suddenly stopped classes. Within days, the phones were switched off, the office was empty, and the owners had vanished.

Complaints have now been filed with the Cyberabad police and the Economic Offences Wing. Investigators are trying to trace the director and track the money trail. The incident has triggered serious concern among job seekers in Hyderabad. The scam highlights the urgent need for stronger checks on private training centres and stricter action against fraudulent placement guarantees.

