Maha Padyatra a ploy by Chandrababu Naidu to create unrest: YSRCP

YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) MP Nandigam Suresh on Wednesday alleged that the ‘Amaravati Maha Padayatra’ is a ploy by Telugu Desam Party (TDP) President N. Chandrababu Naidu to safeguard his real estate interests.

Suresh told reporters here that Naidu is provoking the people of Amravati in the name of the padayatra demanding for Amaravati as a single capital. He claimed that the former Chief Minister was keeping his ‘benamis’ in the forefront and portraying it as an agitation by farmers.

Alleging that the entire stir is being led by Naidu to create chaos in the state, the MP said Naidu should take responsibility if people from Rayalaseema or north Andhra object to this padayatra, as they are all supporting the proposal of three state capitals.

He dared Naidu to take the padayatra in Rayalaseema and north Andhra opposing the three capitals.

Suresh noted that it was Naidu who went to court opposing the distribution of house sites for the Dalits in Amaravati region, citing demographic imbalance as they could turn the capital into slums.

“What the leader of opposition was doing in the name of Amravati was not a movement but a selfish campaign to safeguard his personal interests,” he alleged, adding that the TDP chief wanted only one community to thrive in the Amaravati region, and Amaravati only for real estate capital devoid of weaker sections.

The YSRCP leader said that Naidu is not staying in Amaravati and was more like a visitor to the state, where even people have started to forget him, which is why he had to gather people by splurging money in his own constituency Kuppam. He reiterated that Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy had assured to develop Amaravati region into a legislative capital and promised to provide a better package for the farmers.