Mahavatar Narasimha Teaser: A devotional epic

Lord Narasimha and Bhakta Prahlada story are evergreen and devotees tend to experience similar impact with each reiteration. But it is important for the legend to be taken to future generations with same devotion and impact. With Mahavatar Narasimha film, Hombale Films and Kleem Productions are bringing Lord’s story in 3D animation format.

It is difficult to produce such a massively popular story in 3D animation format and it requires dedication, commitment to tell the story in a very engaging manner. Director Ashwin Kumar reimagined the entire Lord Narshimha’s story and brought it to screen in a goosebumps inducing manner.

Each and every frame from the teaser showcases his vision and the hardwork of the animators, belief of the makers. Mahavatar Narasimha will definitely be a devotional experience for audiences in the theatres. The movie is releasing on 3rd April worldwide in different languages.