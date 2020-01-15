Mahesh Babu not interested in pan Indian Films

Superstar Mahesh Babu is a delighted man after his recent outing Sarileru Neekevvaru is on a box-office rampage. The actor along with his team is busy with the post-release promotions and is recording various interviews. During a recent interview, Mahesh Babu clarified that he is in a happy space and will continue to do Telugu films. He also said that he is not much interested in any pan Indian project as of now.

Mahesh Babu made it clear that pan Indian films cannot be planned and they happen on their own. Mahesh Babu signed his next film in the direction of Vamshi Paidipally which will start rolling from May this year. The actor will take a break for the next three months and will refresh himself before starting his next.