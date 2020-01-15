Talasani unsolicited advice to Amaravati farmers

Telangana Minister Talasani Srinivasa Yadav is a regular VIP guest at the Sankranti cock fights in West Godavari district. Every time, he causes lot of political bitterness with his damaging comments. This time, Talasani gave unsolicited advice to the agitating farmers of Amaravati Capital City. He advised the farmers to simply believe in the leadership of CM Jaganmohan Reddy and do everything the CM asks them to do.

Talasani says that it would be in the best interests of the farmers alone that they should not confront the AP CM who is known for his credibility track record. The Telangana Minister made indirect remarks against Chandrababu Naidu. If the Amaravati farmers trust in an alms-begging leader, it would be like swimming across the Godavari river with the help of a goat’s tail.

Every time AP is caught in a crisis, it has become a routine for KCR and his Ministers to make fun and get the maximum political advantage out of that by comparison. In the AP Capital issue also, the TRS leaders are getting happier as things are going as they expected.