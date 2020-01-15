Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo New Locations added in USA

Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo is Rocking in USA with overwhelming response. It has become a highest premiere grosser for Stylish Star Allu Arjun and crossed his previous full run gross just in 2 days.

Due to high public demand we are opening the following new locations across USA from January 16, 2020.

1) AMC New Port, NJ

2) Regal Farmingdale, NY

3) Cinemark Watchung, NJ

4) Regal Greenville, SC

5) Regal Mobile Stadium, AL

6) Regal Downingtown, PA

7) Cinemark Galleria Pittsburgh Mills, Tarentum, PA

8) Regal Simi valley, CA

9) Cinepolis Cinemas, Pico Rivera, CA

10) Regal Royal Palm Beach, FL

11) Cinepolis Luxury Cinemas, Jupiter, FL

12) Emagine Eagan, Eagan, MN

13) Showplace South, Evansville, IN

14) Marcus Shakopee, MN

15) Village Cinema, Meridian, ID

Also FDX screens added Frank Theater, NC and bigger capacity screens adding in some other locations.

Audience enjoying especially the Climax, board meeting scene, Songs, Dialogues, Stylish stunts and other entertainment parts of the Movie.

Wizard of words Trivikram magic is working one more time in a big way. Already repeated audience started and advance booking for the next week end also looking very strong.

We strongly recommend all of you to do advance booking before going to the theaters.

Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo will be the 4th Sankranthi Block Buster in row after F2 in 2019, Shatamanam Bhavathi in 2018 and Soggade Chinninayana in 2016 for BlueSky Cinemas.

We Wish you all our patrons Happy Sankranthi and let’s Celebrate in Theaters with your Family and Friends!

Note: You won’t see this movie on Amazon Prime or Netflix so let’s watch in theaters near to you.

CLICK HERE! for USA Schedules.

