Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo 3 days worldwide collections – Record breaking third day

Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo is having an excellent run worldwide as the film is breaking Non-Baahubali2 records. The film has collected a distributor share of 11.25 cr on the third day in the Telugu states which is a record-breaking number. The trend is the same in the USA as it has collected 210 thousand dollars on its 3rd day ie, Tuesday which is a non-Baahubali2 record number. It has beaten Baahubali there which has collected 190 thousand dollars. The worldwide share of the film after 3 days stands at 59.35 crores. The film is set to beat Sarrainodu and emerge as Allu Arjun’s career-best by the end of today.
Below are the area wise 3 days shares
|Area
|Pre release
|3 Days Collections
|2 Days Collections
|Nizam
|19 Cr
|13.35 Cr
|9.20 Cr
|Ceeded
|11.60 Cr
|6.55 Cr
|4.70 Cr
|UA
|8.50 Cr
|6.60 Cr
|4.90 Cr
|Guntur
|6.30 Cr
|5.10 Cr
|4.21 Cr
|East
|6.30 Cr
|3.89 Cr
|3.05 Cr
|Krishna
|5.20 Cr
|3.17 Cr
|2.27 Cr
|West
|5.20 Cr
|3.83 Cr
|3.27 Cr
|Nellore
|2.80 Cr
|1.96 Cr
|1.62 Cr
|AP/TS
|64.90 Cr (67 Cr including P&P)
|44.45 Cr
|33.22 Cr
|ROI
|8.50 Cr
|5.85 Cr
|5.10 Cr
|Overseas
|9.50 Cr
|9.05 Cr
|8.20 Cr
|Worldwide
|85 Cr (Including P&P)
|59.35 Cr
|46.52 Cr