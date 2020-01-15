Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo 3 days worldwide collections – Record breaking third day

Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo is having an excellent run worldwide as the film is breaking Non-Baahubali2 records. The film has collected a distributor share of 11.25 cr on the third day in the Telugu states which is a record-breaking number. The trend is the same in the USA as it has collected 210 thousand dollars on its 3rd day ie, Tuesday which is a non-Baahubali2 record number. It has beaten Baahubali there which has collected 190 thousand dollars. The worldwide share of the film after 3 days stands at 59.35 crores. The film is set to beat Sarrainodu and emerge as Allu Arjun’s career-best by the end of today.

Below are the area wise 3 days shares

AreaPre release3 Days Collections2 Days Collections
Nizam 19 Cr13.35 Cr9.20 Cr
Ceeded11.60 Cr 6.55 Cr4.70 Cr
UA8.50 Cr6.60 Cr4.90 Cr
Guntur6.30 Cr5.10 Cr4.21 Cr
East6.30 Cr3.89 Cr3.05 Cr
Krishna5.20 Cr3.17 Cr 2.27 Cr
West5.20 Cr3.83 Cr3.27 Cr
Nellore2.80 Cr1.96 Cr1.62 Cr
AP/TS 64.90 Cr (67 Cr including P&P)44.45 Cr33.22 Cr
ROI8.50 Cr5.85 Cr 5.10 Cr
Overseas9.50 Cr9.05 Cr8.20 Cr
Worldwide 85 Cr (Including P&P)59.35 Cr46.52 Cr
