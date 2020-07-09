Mahesh Babu to utilize the delay of RRR

Superstar Mahesh Babu wanted to take a break for 5-6 months after the release of Sarileru Neekevvaru. Then came coronavirus pandemic and the actor is spending time with his family. Mahesh is strictly staying at home and is not in a mood to take up any film-related meetings as of now. The pre-production work of his next film Sarkaru Vaari Paata is happening at a smooth pace and the regular shoot commences when things turn better.

All the Tollywood films that are under shoot got delayed by months with the arrival of coronavirus. Rajamouli’s big-budget project RRR is delayed by almost six months now and will not release before summer next year. Rajamouli will next direct Mahesh Babu in his next film. Mahesh with this break will have ample time to complete one more film before Rajamouli is ready with the script of Mahesh Babu’s project. After completing Sarkaru Vaari Paata, Mahesh will start one more project and can complete it comfortably. He was actually puzzled if he can take up one more film or to wait for the arrival of SS Rajamouli but it is now clear that he complete one more film.

Mahesh Babu and Rajamouli’s film is expected to roll from the second half of 2022.