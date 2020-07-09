Prabhas shocks top Tollywood producers

Young Rebelstar Prabhas is occupied for the next two years. Top producer Dil Raju who is against paying advances offered a hefty advance to Prabhas right before the release of Saaho. This amount was even used to clear the finances for Saaho. Prabhas promised to do a film for Dil Raju if he gets the right script and director. A couple of directors from Dil Raju’s camp narrated scripts but Prabhas wasn’t thrilled.

Top production house Mythri Movie Makers has been trying to set up a project with Prabhas in the lead role. They also paid him a huge advance but could not get the right director and script. At this time, Prabhas heard the script narrated by Bollywood director Om Raut and responded on a positive note. The project may happen soon after Prabhas completes Nag Ashwin’s project.

Dil Raju and Mythri Movie Makers will have to wait for a longer time to produce a film with Prabhas. For the hefty advances they already paid, the interests keep heaping up. There are speculations across Tollywood circles that Dil Raju wanted his advance to be returned back as the waiting time would be high. Mythri Movie Makers are in the hunt for the right director as they wish to work with Prabhas for a pan Indian project soon.