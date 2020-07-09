Once Upon a Time… : SS Rajamouli-NTR Jr.’s Simhadri Turns 17.

Today marks the 17 years of the release of Simhadri, the film which solidified NTR Jr. as a Superstar and S.S. Rajamouli as one of the biggest directors in the Tollywood industry. It emerged the second biggest earner for the industry at the time of release, just behind Indra.

For those of you, who just wanna get over to numbers, they are right below.

Nizam: ₹6.5 crore

Andhra Pradesh: ₹16.75 crore

AP/TS: ₹23.25 crore

Rest: ₹2.1 crore

Worldwide: ₹25.35 crore

The film was released in over 200 prints in 250 theaters, out of which 166 had 50 days run while 141 managed to hit a century and as many as 52 went for a Silver Jubilee. Following the success of Student No.1, this was the second film of the actor-director duo. Produced in big-budget ₹8.5 crores, the producer hit the black with the distribution rights, sold at ₹12 crores, roughly the numbers Student No.1 did. The film not only recovered those but went on to do double of the previous film of the duo, becoming just the second film from industry to cross ₹25 crores worldwide.

The film is the biggest HIT of the actor to date as well as the most-watched film, with an inflation-adjusted share well over ₹150 crores in Telugu states. That could, however, change next year, with the actor-director duo making a comeback after 14 years with RRR.