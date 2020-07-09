Nag stages hunt for Akhil’s Next

Akkineni fans never expected that Akhil would deliver three back to back flops. Nagarjuna wanted Allu Aravind to take the responsibility of Akhil’s next and the film titled ‘Most Eligible Bachelor’ is now in the final stages of shoot. Nag is not much worried about Naga Chaitanya as the actor is in a happy space and is considered for many projects. Chaitu is picking up sensible films from the bunch of movies that are reaching him. But things are extremely different for Akhil.

Nag is now sweating out to set a project for Akhil. The youngster too was not convinced with the scripts that approached him in the recent months. Nag met several young and talented filmmakers but he is yet to get the right project for Akhil. Nag is even ready to produce Akhil’s next and will pool out big funds if his hunt stops with the right director and an engaging script. An announcement about the same is awaited.