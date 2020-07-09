Jagan law: Rise of Praveen Prakash coincides with fall of seniors

It is well known that AP CM Jagan Reddy does not heed any expert advice. What he wants shall be done. What he says shall be law. But the problem is that very often, what Jagan says glaringly violates the Constitution. That was no big issue for senior most IAS officers. But, smaller issues may lead to big differences. LV Subrahmanyam was removed as Chief Secretary on the issue of staff in temples. Many law-abiding bureaucrats got themselves sidelined. Now, Ajay Kallam and PV Ramesh were also shown the door.

Interestingly, CM Jagan is giving greater importance to an officer whose handling of issues like Capital shifting that show no sign of any amicable solution or resolution. Question arises whether the present reshuffle of top officials is yet another indicator of Jagan Reddy’s determined efforts to continue his reverse rule. Is it a symptom of inexperience and negligence? The Government faced embarrassment on many issues handled by Praveen Prakash. Yet, he gained the confidence of CM and he was given key departments now. The approach of Praveen Prakash in implementing CM’s decisions was controversial from the beginning. He was unmindful of the results but implemented CM’s policy decisions which won him appreciation. However, the results of these actions are potential risks in terms of long-term interests of the State. Praveen has handled Capital shifting, house sites for poor and replacement of State Election Commissioner. All these issues still remained unresolved. Capital shifting and SEC issues ended up in protracted court battles.

LV, Ajay Kallam and PV Ramesh were humiliated and shown the door. The first one year was indeed controversial in Jagan rule despite a little sober influence of these senior most administrators. Now, Praveen Prakash, who somehow implements Jagan decisions, has got total control. The coming years will see Jagan regime taking even more controversial decisions and implementing the same regardless of criticism from the public and the opposition.