Makers of Vijay’s Master issues a clarity on the film’s release

Ilayathalapathy Vijay tasted some earthshattering hits over these years in Tamil. The actor even established a decent market in Telugu and his recent films performed well at the Telugu box-office. His next film Master has been carrying massive expectations. There are speculations that the film may have a digital release instead of a theatrical release after the theatres are shut. The makers issued a clarification about the same today. They made it clear that Master will have a theatrical release for sure and the film is not heading for a digital release.

The makers are hell-bent about the release date and it could be Diwali or Sankranthi depending on the coronavirus situation. They would take a call on the release after the situations calm down. The entire shoot of Master is completed. Lokesh Kanagaraj is the director and Vijay, Malavika Mohanan, Vijay Sethupathi played the lead roles. XB Film Creators are the producers. The released singles are already massive hits and Anirudh composed the music for this action thriller.