AP new districts another weapon for Opposition?

The main opposition Telugu Desam Party, Jana Sena, BJP, CPI, CPM and other parties are making non-stop attacks on Jagan Reddy regime on a whole variety of issues. In just one year, the CM has given scope for rivals to attack on a long list of burning issues like sand shortage, sand smuggling to other states, liquor mafia, suppression in local bodies polls, house sites, land acquisition, Coronavirus test kits, bleaching powder purchase, ambulances and so on.

Within the ruling YCP, many leaders are worried at the way there is rising criticism against the Government policy decisions. Amid this, the ruling party leaders are increasingly worried about another likely controversy. Jagan Reddy’s decision to form new districts is giving sleepless nights not only to the opposition but also to YCP MPs and MLAs. The Government has indicated recently that each of the 25 Lok Sabha constituencies in Andhra Pradesh would be converted into a district. So, AP will have 25 districts in place of the existing 13.

There are many concerns on this now. Former Minister Dharmana Prasada Rao has openly said this would push their Srikakulam district several decades backwards. If parliamentary segments are to be made districts, several assembly segments in Srikakulam would have to be merged with Vizianagaram. Similar concerns are there among leaders in other districts as well. In some cases, the LS constituency headquarters would be located in a different district while its majority assembly segments are present in another district. Very soon, new districts are expected to become a reality. As usual, the Opposition will have yet another weapon to lash the ruling party hard if a proper exercise was not made.