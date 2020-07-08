Two more films of Keerthy Suresh heading for Digital Release

Keerthy Suresh got enough recognition in all the languages after the release of Mahanati and she went on to receive national award for her performance in the film. Her recent movie Penguin released on Amazon Prime. Though the response was mixed, the audience watched the film because of the coronavirus lockdown. Now, two more films of Keerthy Suresh are heading towards OTT release as it is clear that the theatres will not reopen anytime soon.

Keerthy Suresh already completed the shoot of Miss India and her next film ‘Good Luck Sakhi’ is in the final stages of shoot. The makers of both these projects are in talks with OTT platforms to close the deals. During her recent interaction, Keerthy Suresh said that she is not bothered if her films release on digital platforms and not in theatres. Mahesh S Koneru, the producer of Miss India is finalizing the deal while the makes of Good Luck Sakhi too will close the digital deal so