Mahesh Babu’s One Word Review On Uppena

Breaking many box office records, Uppena is continuing to dominate in its second week as well. The film recently crossed Rs 70 Cr gross mark and it is already the biggest earner for a debut hero. Hero Vaishnav Tej, heroine Krithi Shetty and director Buchi Babu Sana are over cloud nine with the huge success.

Meanwhile, superstar Mahesh Babu who is always there to encourage good cinema has posted one word review. He’s all praises for Vaishnav Tej, Krithi Shetty and also appreciated director Buchi Babu Sana.

#Uppena… One word… CLASSIC! @BuchiBabuSana you’ve made one of those rare timeless films… Proud of you! It’s really heartwarming when you see two newcomers come up with stellar performances…. #VaisshnavTej and @IamKrithiShetty … you guys are stars! And finally hats off to @aryasukku garu and @MythriOfficial for backing a project like Uppena. Like I said it’s one of those timeless films… Proud of you guys!,” posted Mahesh Babu.

Uppena brought good name as well as film offers for all the prominent cast and technicians associated with it.