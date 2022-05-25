‘Major’ Adivi Sesh’s soldierly gesture moves former defence officer

Even as ‘Major’ races towards its theatrical release, the movie is winning hearts at the preview screening.

The first preview screening of the film in Pune opened to a full house and ended with a stand ovation, waving of tricolours and many emotional touching moments as loud chants of ‘Bharat Mata Ki Jai’ and ‘Vande Mataram’ echoed across the room.

A former defence officer on a wheelchair was also present at the screening, and was in for a surprise when Adivi Sesh himself knelt down to speak to him and thank him for his support.

The officer saluted him and was in tears with Adivi’s gesture, while the rest recovered from the emotional experience that left them with goosebumps and tears.

With ‘Major’, Adivi Sesh steps into the shoes of Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan, the valorous NSG commando who laid down his life for the country during the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks.

The actor chose to flag off the tour in Pune, as that was the city where Major Sandeep got his start as a soldier.

Based on the life of Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan, the decorated NSG commando who saved dozens during the 26/11 attacks, Adivi Sesh portrays the titular role and is being noticed for his portrayal of the heroic Major with dignity.

Adivi Sesh has captured attention with his acting and striking similarity to the Major as he brings his story to life on the big screen.

The bilingual film has been shot in Hindi and Telugu, and will release in Malayalam as well. Produced by Sony Pictures International Productions in association with Mahesh Babu’s GMB Entertainment and A+S Movies, ‘Major’ is directed by Sashi Kiran Tikka, and stars Adivi Sesh, Sobhita Dhulipala, Saiee Manjrekar, Revathi, Prakash Raj, Anish Kuruvilla and Murali Sharma.