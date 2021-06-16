Major challenges ahead for Tollywood after Second Wave

After the second wave of coronavirus, Tollywood is slowly getting back to work. The shoots of several notable films resumed and the shoots of some other films will start next week. The schedules of big-budget films like RRR, Acharya, Radhe Shyam and Pushpa are planned currently and Tollywood is pretty confident of getting back to business very soon. There are talks that the governments of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana will grant permissions for theatres in July with 50 percent occupancy. The major concern is if the governments lifts the ban on the night curfews as they would stall the screening of evening and night shows.

If the night curfews are lifted, some of the summer releases that are delayed would hit the screens in the last week of July and in August. The revised ticket prices in Andhra Pradesh is the other concern for now. The government slashed down the ticket prices and most of the exhibitors are not ready to reopen the theatres unless the prices are reconsidered and hiked. A team from Tollywood is in plans to meet Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy soon and discuss about the issue. If the issue is resolved, Tollywood will have a heap of releases in August and September.