CJI participates in Green India programme in Hyderabad

Chief Justice of India N.V. Ramana on Tuesday planted a sapling at Raj Bhavan complex here.

Participating in the Green India programme initiated by MP Santosh Kumar, Chief Justice Ramana called upon legal fraternity to encourage and take part in programmes that enhance the green cover which is essential to maintain the balance in the ecosystem.

“It is important to protect the Mother Nature by promoting greenery in a big way. We must ensure required green cover so as to protect the nature and ensure sustainable development for the benefit of future generations,” he said.

The CJI termed the Green India programme as a good and timely initiative to promote awareness and greenery in the country.

He emphasised the need to take up these green initiatives on a massive scale to ensure ecological balance and protect our eco-systems to sustain life on planet earth.

Santosh Kumar, who pioneered the green drive, and some senior judicial officials were present on the occasion.