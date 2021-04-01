Major Who is A Part of Surgical Strikes Assisted Wild Dog: Nagarjuna

King Nagarjuna is doing a completely out and out action entertainer with Wild Dog. The movie releases on April 2nd and the actor has been aggressively promoting the film for the last one week or so to create buzz for the film and he is largely successful.

“I like to promote my films well. Wild Dog demands even more. It is a new-age commercial film and deserves that extra promotion. This (new-age action) is something happening for the first time. I am very confident of the film,” Nagarjuna said.

“I am the only known face on the team and the rest of the team is relatively new. Even the director is also new. So, I decided to shoulder the responsibility of the promotions. I was supposed to begin the second schedule of Praveen Sattaru’s film but I am here promoting this movie. I will join them on April 7th,” Nagarjuna added.

“When I first heard the script, I told Solomon to make it as authentic as possible. He did a lot of research for 3-4 months. He even met a Major who participated in the Surgical Strikes. He is on the set to guide us to keep the proceedings as authentic as possible,” he narrated the team’s efforts to make Wild Dog close to reality.