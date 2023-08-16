‘Mangalavaaram’: ‘Ganagana Mogalira’ induces tension!

Advertisement

Creating tension is crucial for crafting impactful action thrillers. Generating the right level of tension through a song, especially one by ‘Kantara’ music director B Ajaneesh Loknath, is exciting all on its own. That’s what the song ‘Ganagana Mogalira’ achieves. ‘Mangalavaaram’, helmed by Ajay Bhupathi of ‘RX 100’ fame, couldn’t have asked for a better start to its musical promotions. The Jathara song, sung by VM Mahalingam and penned by Bhaskarabhatla, serves its purpose effectively, akin to a teaser or trailer.

Regarding the song, the makers explain that its intention is to convey the feeling of terror felt by the villagers in the location where the story takes place.

The rural action thriller is led by Payal Rajput. Nandita Swetha, Ajay Ghosh and several others will be seen in supporting/negative roles.

Produced by Bhupathi himself on A Creative Works and the Swathi Gunupati-Suresh Varma M duo on Mudhra Media Works, the film will head to theatres in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam). Raghu Kulkarni (art director), Raja Krishnan (sound designer/audiographer), and Dasaradhi Sivendra (cinematographer) are handling key departments. Syed Tejuddin has penned the dialogue.

The film’s release date will be announced soon.