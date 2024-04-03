Spread the love

Director Chidambaram’s survival thriller Manjummel Boys is the highest-grosser in Malayalam industry. The movie starring Soubin Shahir, Sreenath Bhasi, Balu Varghese, Ganapathy, and Jean Paul Lalin will grace the cinemas on the 6th of this month, through Mythri Movie Makers.

Manjummel Boys goes for early screening. The movie will have premiere shows a day before the release on April 5th. The bookings for these shows have opened on the ticketing portals. The movie already garnered a positive response, after the release of the trailer.

Mythri Movie Makers is planning a big release for the movie in the Telugu states.