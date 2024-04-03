x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Ishwarya menon latest photos
Ishwarya menon latest photos
Flaxseed – Health Benefits
Flaxseed – Health Benefits
Oats and Oatmeal -Health Benefits
Oats and Oatmeal -Health Benefits
Heli Sizzling Photoshoot
Heli Sizzling Photoshoot
Shraddha Srinath’s Egypt Holiday
Shraddha Srinath’s Egypt Holiday
Bhagyashri Borse admirable look
Bhagyashri Borse admirable look
Sobhita Dhulipala Dressing Up For Her Style
Sobhita Dhulipala Dressing Up For Her Style
Nara Rohit Sireesha Lella Engagement Pics
Nara Rohit Sireesha Lella Engagement Pics
Dimple Hayathi relaxing in secluded nature
Dimple Hayathi relaxing in secluded nature
Malvika Raaj’s beach Photoshoot
Malvika Raaj’s beach Photoshoot
Surabi Jyothi Sizzles In White Dress
Surabi Jyothi Sizzles In White Dress
Dushara Vijayan Royal Photoshoot
Dushara Vijayan Royal Photoshoot
Mouni Roy Glares In White Sarees
Mouni Roy Glares In White Sarees
Jennifer Siddique’s Photo Dump
Jennifer Siddique’s Photo Dump
Beetroot Health Benefits
Beetroot Health Benefits
Sanjeeda Shaikh Hot Look
Sanjeeda Shaikh Hot Look
Aparna Balamurali Gorgeous Look
Aparna Balamurali Gorgeous Look
Sridevi vijaykumar Dussehra Celebrations
Sridevi vijaykumar Dussehra Celebrations
Amyra Dastur Festive Vibes
Amyra Dastur Festive Vibes
Riya Suman Festive Celebrations
Riya Suman Festive Celebrations
View all stories
Home > Movie News > Manjummel Boys Goes For Early Screening

Manjummel Boys Goes For Early Screening

Published on April 3, 2024 by

TRENDING

image
Musi River Residents Fight Back: Court Halts Telangana’s Ambitious Beautification Project
image
Matka Le Le Raja Song: Nora Fatehi’s Retro Dances
image
Jani Master gets a shock from Rangareddy Court
image
Kannada actor Darshan’s Bail Request Rejected
image
Kamal Haasan’s new and Stylish Makeover

Manjummel Boys Goes For Early Screening

Spread the love

Director Chidambaram’s survival thriller Manjummel Boys is the highest-grosser in Malayalam industry. The movie starring Soubin Shahir, Sreenath Bhasi, Balu Varghese, Ganapathy, and Jean Paul Lalin will grace the cinemas on the 6th of this month, through Mythri Movie Makers.

Manjummel Boys goes for early screening. The movie will have premiere shows a day before the release on April 5th. The bookings for these shows have opened on the ticketing portals. The movie already garnered a positive response, after the release of the trailer.

Mythri Movie Makers is planning a big release for the movie in the Telugu states.

Next Dil Raju and Vijay Deverakonda’s Deal for 2025 Previous “Are you ready to help me with a ‘double-century’ government?” Jagan asks people
else

TRENDING

image
Matka Le Le Raja Song: Nora Fatehi’s Retro Dances
image
Jani Master gets a shock from Rangareddy Court
image
Kannada actor Darshan’s Bail Request Rejected

Latest

image
Musi River Residents Fight Back: Court Halts Telangana’s Ambitious Beautification Project
image
Matka Le Le Raja Song: Nora Fatehi’s Retro Dances
image
Jani Master gets a shock from Rangareddy Court
image
Kannada actor Darshan’s Bail Request Rejected
image
Kamal Haasan’s new and Stylish Makeover

Most Read

image
Musi River Residents Fight Back: Court Halts Telangana’s Ambitious Beautification Project
image
Pawan Kalyan Brings ‘Village Festival’ to Rural Andhra Pradesh
image
All political parties had distanced from Prof Saibaba during his struggles

Related Articles

Ishwarya menon latest photos Flaxseed – Health Benefits Oats and Oatmeal -Health Benefits Heli Sizzling Photoshoot Shraddha Srinath’s Egypt Holiday Bhagyashri Borse admirable look Sobhita Dhulipala Dressing Up For Her Style Nara Rohit Sireesha Lella Engagement Pics Dimple Hayathi relaxing in secluded nature Malvika Raaj’s beach Photoshoot Surabi Jyothi Sizzles In White Dress Dushara Vijayan Royal Photoshoot Mouni Roy Glares In White Sarees Jennifer Siddique’s Photo Dump Beetroot Health Benefits Sanjeeda Shaikh Hot Look Aparna Balamurali Gorgeous Look Sridevi vijaykumar Dussehra Celebrations Amyra Dastur Festive Vibes Riya Suman Festive Celebrations