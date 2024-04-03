Spread the love

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy has called the TDP Chief Chandrababu Naidu a ‘sadist’ for stopping the volunteers from delivering the pension on people’s doorstep, which irked the senior citizens and old age people, and asked the public to take revenge on TDP on May 13 (Polling Day) at the public meeting near Puthalapattu as part of his Memantha Siddham Yatra on Wednesday.

Addressing the crowd gathered in the arena, the Chief Minister said, “Seeing the elderly people suffer today since they couldn’t walk to collect their pensions, I can’t help but wonder if Chandrababu Naidu possesses any humanity or if he’s a sadist since he stalled the volunteers from disbursing the pension by approaching the Election Commission.”

He asked the crowd whether they were ready for this war to protect the future of the poor. “Go to every household and ask them if they have benefited from the welfare schemes,” said Chief Minister Jagan while noting that YSRCP would reinstate the volunteer system once they come back to power.

“This is a war between Chandrababu Naidu, who is a habitual liar and cheat, and Jagan on the other side, who does everything for the people. Are you ready to help me win 175/175 assembly seats and 25/25 Lok Sabha seats to defeat the corrupt? Are you ready to help me with a double-century government?” Jagan asks the energetic crowd.

“People gave them (TDP) an opportunity in the past to do good but did they fulfill it? Have an open discussion amongst yourselves and make a conscious decision. People should discuss what they (Chandrababu’s government) provided in their 10-year rule. Check your bank statement from earlier years. Were you able to find even a single scheme through which Naidu deposited one rupee in your account,” said the Chief Minister.

The Chief Minister also explained the schemes introduced by the YSRCP government from village secretariats, revolutionizing government schools, village clinics, DBT to women beneficiaries, Rythu Bharosa Kendras to help farmers to other doorstep delivery services to help the people.

“We are the only state which provides pensions to 66 lakh people. Further, we gave Rs 34,370 crores to the farmers (Rythu Bharosa), and free crop insurance of Rs. 7,800 crores was paid. Through input subsidy, the farmers were given Rs. 3,262 crores. And in total, only through DBT, Rs 2.7 lakh crores were directly deposited in the beneficiary accounts under various welfare schemes,” said the Chief Minister.

On the 7th day of the Memantha Siddham Yatra Chief Minister started his roadshow from Sadum Mandal in the morning and proceeded via Kallur, Damalacheruvu, Gundlapalli, Talaupulapalli, Tenepalli to Pulalapattu where he addressed the public meeting. After the meeting, he started towards the night halt at Renigunta in Tirupati via Gollapalli, Gadanki, Kongaravari Palem, and Mamanduru.