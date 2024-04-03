Pawan falls sick, cancels election campaign

x
Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan fell sick on Wednesday. He walked for 20 kilometres on Tuesday following which he fell sick. He suffered from high fever and required bed rest, the doctors who attended on him said.

Pawan Kalyan was scheduled to tour Tenali Assembly constituency on Thursday and address a public meeting at Nellimarla on Thursday. Both the programmes were cancelled due to his health.

The party sources said that they would decide on the next programmes of Pawan Kalyan at a later date. Party Nellimarla candidate Lokam Madhavi told media persons that the next schedule would be announced later.

Meanwhile, Pawan Kalyan is contesting from Pithapuram Assembly constituency. He held a meeting with the party leaders in Pithapuram. He also met TDP senior leader and former MLA S V S N Varma. Varma aspired for the party ticket from Pithapuram. However, with Pawan Kalyan offering to contest from here, Varma said that he would work for the success of Pawan Kalyan in the constituency.

Pawan Kalyan said that he would win with one lakh votes majority. He also made an appeal to the people to ensure that he is voted to power at least once. He wanted the people to support the Jana Sena, TDP and BJP combine in the coming general election.

He emphasised the need to defeat the ruling YSR Congress in the coming general election. He said that people were not happy with the YSR Congress rule. The ruling party had destroyed every institution in the last five years.

There was no law and order in the state, Pawan Kalyan said and wanted the people to send YSR Congress leaders back home. He wanted the people to vote for the TDP, BJP and Jana Sena candidates in the coming elections.

