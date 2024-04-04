Dil Raju and Vijay Deverakonda’s Deal for 2025

Spread the love

Top producer Dil Raju is working with Vijay Deverakonda for the first time and the film titled Family Star is due for release this Friday. The duo inked a deal of two more films and the financial equations will depend on the budgets and the business done. Dil Raju announced that he would produce two more films with Vijay Deverakonda next year calling him a Producer’s actor. Vijay also admitted that he has taken his highest ever paycheque for Family Star and he would demand his remuneration basing on the business.

Raja Vaaru Rani Gaaru fame Ravi Kiran Kola narrated a script to Vijay Deverakonda and got his nod. The filming commences next year and Dil Raju will produce this project. Dil Raju planned a big-budget film to be directed by Mohankrishna Indraganti with Vijay Deverakonda but the film got shelved due to undisclosed reasons. It is not clear about the director of the third film of the combo of Vijay Deverakonda and Dil Raju. After the release of Family Star, Vijay Deverakonda will work with Gowtam Tinnanuri and the film is an actioner.