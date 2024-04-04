x
Sudha Reddy at surreal elegance of Schiaparell
Priyanka Chahar Choudhary as Barbie
Shraddha Kapoor in Stree 2 Styling
Tejaswi Madivada Styling
Milk: Health Benefits & Nutrition Facts
Diva’s Mirror Selfies
Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia’s Sparkling Nightway
Anikha surendran Stunning Looks
Pooja Hegde Birthdays in the wild
Regena Cassandrra MoodBoard
Ananya Panday In Lakme Fashion Week
Sania Mirza SoulFul Moments
Ishwarya menon latest photos
Flaxseed – Health Benefits
Oats and Oatmeal -Health Benefits
Heli Sizzling Photoshoot
Shraddha Srinath’s Egypt Holiday
Bhagyashri Borse admirable look
Sobhita Dhulipala Dressing Up For Her Style
Nara Rohit Sireesha Lella Engagement Pics
Dil Raju and Vijay Deverakonda’s Deal for 2025

Published on April 4, 2024 by ratnasri

Top producer Dil Raju is working with Vijay Deverakonda for the first time and the film titled Family Star is due for release this Friday. The duo inked a deal of two more films and the financial equations will depend on the budgets and the business done. Dil Raju announced that he would produce two more films with Vijay Deverakonda next year calling him a Producer’s actor. Vijay also admitted that he has taken his highest ever paycheque for Family Star and he would demand his remuneration basing on the business.

Raja Vaaru Rani Gaaru fame Ravi Kiran Kola narrated a script to Vijay Deverakonda and got his nod. The filming commences next year and Dil Raju will produce this project. Dil Raju planned a big-budget film to be directed by Mohankrishna Indraganti with Vijay Deverakonda but the film got shelved due to undisclosed reasons. It is not clear about the director of the third film of the combo of Vijay Deverakonda and Dil Raju. After the release of Family Star, Vijay Deverakonda will work with Gowtam Tinnanuri and the film is an actioner.

