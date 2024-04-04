x
Home > Movie News

Ravi Teja to work with a Debutant

Published on April 4, 2024 by ratnasri

Look Out Notice for Sajjala Rama Krishna Reddy
Indian Navy's VLF Station takes off, Rajnath Singh allays locals fears
Talk of Tollywood: People Media Factory's Business Model
Big News: T Series and Mythri Movie Makers into a Partnership
Devara Success: NTR pens a Heartfelt note

Ravi Teja to work with a Debutant

Mass Maharaj Ravi Teja has delivered a bunch of debacles and he has to bounce back soon. He is working with Harish Shankar on Mr Bachchan and the film is the remake of Bollywood film Raid. The film releases in July this year and Ravi Teja is holding talks with Anudeep KV. The film will be announced soon and Sithara Entertainments will produce this comic entertainer. As per the update, Ravi Teja is now in talks for one more comic film and he will work with a debutant soon.

Bhanu Bhogavarapu, the writer of Samajavaragamana impressed Ravi Teja with a script. The final script is getting ready and Ravi Teja will take a call on the film soon. If all goes well, the filming starts next year. The details about the production house will be finalized after the final script gets locked. An official announcement will be made soon.

Next Exclusive: Nani locks Priyadarshi Previous Dil Raju and Vijay Deverakonda’s Deal for 2025
