Exclusive: Nani locks Priyadarshi

Spread the love

Natural Star Nani turned producer and he produced films like Awe, HIT and HIT: The Second Case. He has been in talks with several young filmmakers to produce more films on his home banner Wallposter Cinema. As per the latest news, he has finalized a film that will be directed by a debutant. Young comedian and actor Priyadarshi will play the lead role in this comic entertainer and the announcement will be made soon. The shoot of this project will kick-start later this year. Priyadarshi signed the film recently. More details are expected soon.

Priyadarshi delivered successful films like Balagam and he is busy as a comedian and as a lead actor. His web-project Save The Tigers was well accepted and the second season is out recently. He also hiked his fee after the recent successful projects. Nani is busy as an actor with various projects. He will soon complete the shoot of Saripodhaa Sanivaaram and the film releases in August.