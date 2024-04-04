x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Sudha Reddy at surreal elegance of Schiaparell
Sudha Reddy at surreal elegance of Schiaparell
Priyanka Chahar Choudhary as Barbie
Priyanka Chahar Choudhary as Barbie
Shraddha Kapoor in Stree 2 Styling
Shraddha Kapoor in Stree 2 Styling
Tejaswi Madivada Styling
Tejaswi Madivada Styling
Milk: Health Benefits & Nutrition Facts
Milk: Health Benefits & Nutrition Facts
Diva’s Mirror Selfies
Diva’s Mirror Selfies
Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia’s Sparkling Nightway
Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia’s Sparkling Nightway
Anikha surendran Stunning Looks
Anikha surendran Stunning Looks
Pooja Hegde Birthdays in the wild
Pooja Hegde Birthdays in the wild
Regena Cassandrra MoodBoard
Regena Cassandrra MoodBoard
Ananya Panday In Lakme Fashion Week
Ananya Panday In Lakme Fashion Week
Sania Mirza SoulFul Moments
Sania Mirza SoulFul Moments
Ishwarya menon latest photos
Ishwarya menon latest photos
Flaxseed – Health Benefits
Flaxseed – Health Benefits
Oats and Oatmeal -Health Benefits
Oats and Oatmeal -Health Benefits
Heli Sizzling Photoshoot
Heli Sizzling Photoshoot
Shraddha Srinath’s Egypt Holiday
Shraddha Srinath’s Egypt Holiday
Bhagyashri Borse admirable look
Bhagyashri Borse admirable look
Sobhita Dhulipala Dressing Up For Her Style
Sobhita Dhulipala Dressing Up For Her Style
Nara Rohit Sireesha Lella Engagement Pics
Nara Rohit Sireesha Lella Engagement Pics
View all stories
Home > Politics

Raghurama says he would contest in the coming elections

Published on April 4, 2024 by

TRENDING

image
Look Out Notice for Sajjala Rama Krishna Reddy
image
Indian Navy’s VLF Station takes off, Rajnath Singh allays locals fears
image
Talk of Tollywood: People Media Factory’s Business Model
image
Big News: T Series and Mythri Movie Makers into a Partnership
image
Devara Success: NTR pens a Heartfelt note

Raghurama says he would contest in the coming elections

Spread the love

Narsapuram MP K Raghurama Krishnam Raju had said that he would contest the coming general election. He told the media persons in Vijayawada that he would soon announce the constituency from which he would contest.

Raghurama Krishnam Raju offered prayers at Kanakadurga temple in Vijayawada on Wednesday evening. He said he had come to the city to pray to the presiding deity to bless the TDP, BJP and Jana Sena alliance in the elections.

He said he would be in the election battle this time. However, he said he was not sure whether he would contest the Parliament seat or the Assembly seat. There would be clarity on the issue in the next couple of days, the Narasapuram MP said.

Raghurama Krishnam Raju aspired for Narsapuram Parliament seat either from the BJP or from the TDP. However, the seat went to the BJP in alliance. The BJP had announced the candidature of Bhupathiraju Srinivasa Varma as its candidate. This had closed the doors for Raghurama Krishnam Raju to contest.

He was upset with the BJP not giving him the ticket. He expected the BJP to name him from the constituency. However, as the BJP named Varma, he alleged that chief minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy prevailed upon the BJP leadership not to give him ticket.

Raghurama Krishnam Raju is now looking at the TDP to give him the ticket. He said that the TDP has the responsibility to give him the ticket and ensure that he is elected to the Assembly or Parliament.

He did not join the TDP or the BJP. He did not even join the Jana Sena for that matter. However, he is expecting the TDP to give him the ticket. He asserted that the TDP would give him the ticket even though he did not join the party.

“There was no rule that one should join the party to get a ticket. The TDP had given a ticket to the Telangana BJP leader at Bapatla,” Raghurama Krishnam Raju told the media persons. It is to be seen if the TDP would give him the ticket or not.

Next Nabha Natesh in Nikhil’s Swayambhu Previous Exclusive: Nani locks Priyadarshi
else

TRENDING

image
Talk of Tollywood: People Media Factory’s Business Model
image
Big News: T Series and Mythri Movie Makers into a Partnership
image
Devara Success: NTR pens a Heartfelt note

Latest

image
Look Out Notice for Sajjala Rama Krishna Reddy
image
Indian Navy’s VLF Station takes off, Rajnath Singh allays locals fears
image
Talk of Tollywood: People Media Factory’s Business Model
image
Big News: T Series and Mythri Movie Makers into a Partnership
image
Devara Success: NTR pens a Heartfelt note

Most Read

image
Look Out Notice for Sajjala Rama Krishna Reddy
image
Indian Navy’s VLF Station takes off, Rajnath Singh allays locals fears
image
SC issues notices to Centre and EC on freebies

Related Articles

Sudha Reddy at surreal elegance of Schiaparell Priyanka Chahar Choudhary as Barbie Shraddha Kapoor in Stree 2 Styling Tejaswi Madivada Styling Milk: Health Benefits & Nutrition Facts Diva’s Mirror Selfies Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia’s Sparkling Nightway Anikha surendran Stunning Looks Pooja Hegde Birthdays in the wild Regena Cassandrra MoodBoard Ananya Panday In Lakme Fashion Week Sania Mirza SoulFul Moments Ishwarya menon latest photos Flaxseed – Health Benefits Oats and Oatmeal -Health Benefits Heli Sizzling Photoshoot Shraddha Srinath’s Egypt Holiday Bhagyashri Borse admirable look Sobhita Dhulipala Dressing Up For Her Style Nara Rohit Sireesha Lella Engagement Pics