Raghurama says he would contest in the coming elections

Narsapuram MP K Raghurama Krishnam Raju had said that he would contest the coming general election. He told the media persons in Vijayawada that he would soon announce the constituency from which he would contest.

Raghurama Krishnam Raju offered prayers at Kanakadurga temple in Vijayawada on Wednesday evening. He said he had come to the city to pray to the presiding deity to bless the TDP, BJP and Jana Sena alliance in the elections.

He said he would be in the election battle this time. However, he said he was not sure whether he would contest the Parliament seat or the Assembly seat. There would be clarity on the issue in the next couple of days, the Narasapuram MP said.

Raghurama Krishnam Raju aspired for Narsapuram Parliament seat either from the BJP or from the TDP. However, the seat went to the BJP in alliance. The BJP had announced the candidature of Bhupathiraju Srinivasa Varma as its candidate. This had closed the doors for Raghurama Krishnam Raju to contest.

He was upset with the BJP not giving him the ticket. He expected the BJP to name him from the constituency. However, as the BJP named Varma, he alleged that chief minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy prevailed upon the BJP leadership not to give him ticket.

Raghurama Krishnam Raju is now looking at the TDP to give him the ticket. He said that the TDP has the responsibility to give him the ticket and ensure that he is elected to the Assembly or Parliament.

He did not join the TDP or the BJP. He did not even join the Jana Sena for that matter. However, he is expecting the TDP to give him the ticket. He asserted that the TDP would give him the ticket even though he did not join the party.

“There was no rule that one should join the party to get a ticket. The TDP had given a ticket to the Telangana BJP leader at Bapatla,” Raghurama Krishnam Raju told the media persons. It is to be seen if the TDP would give him the ticket or not.