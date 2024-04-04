Nabha Natesh in Nikhil’s Swayambhu

Spread the love

Swayambhu is one of the big-budget attempts in the career of Nikhil. The promising actor was trained well and he underwent a transformation for the role before he joined the sets of Swayambhu. Bharat Krishnamachari is making his directorial debut with this periodic drama and Samyuktha is the leading lady. The makers today announced that Nabha Natesh has been roped in as the other leading lady in Swayambhu. Bhuvan and Sreekar are producing this pan-Indian attempt on Pixel Studios banner. Tagore Madhu is presenting the film.

KGF fame Ravi Basrur is scoring the music. The film will release next year in Telugu, Hindi, Kannada, Tamil and Malayalam languages. Nikhil is completely focused on Swayambhu.