Maruthi’s dream coming true

Young and talented director Maruthi is known for his quirky comedies and family entertainers. He received a lot of support from Allu Aravind and Allu Arjun during his initial days. On several occasions, Maruthi revealed that he would wish to direct Allu Arjun one day. Bunny too asked Maruthi to come up with the right script so that they can team up together. Utilizing the lockdown break, Maruthi is said to have penned an interesting script considering Bunny. He is so much impressed that he narrated it to Allu Arjun.

Bunny too responded on a positive note for Maruthi’s script. But the project will not happen any time soon because of the back to back commitments of Allu Arjun. The actor will start shooting for Sukumar’s Pushpa and has Icon on track. Some other projects are under discussion. Maruthi too is not in a hurry and decided to proceed further with another project and he will wait for Allu Arjun. He is in plans to direct a young actor soon. More details awaited.