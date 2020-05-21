Police complaint against Chiranjeevi’s brother for praising Godse

A Congress leader has lodged a police complaint against Tollywood actor Nagababu for praising Mahatma Gandhi’s killer Nathuram Godse over social media.

K. Manavatha Roy on Wednesday lodged a complaint with Osmania University police station against the actor for allegedly calling Godse a patriot.

Nagababu is the younger brother of Telugu superstar and former Union minister K. Chiranjeevi and elder brother of another popular actor and Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan.

The complainant sought booking of cases against Nagababu and his arrest for humiliating the father of the nation with a tweet praising Godse.

“We have not yet registered a case. A complaint has been received and we have referred it for legal opinion,” Osmania University police inspector S. Rajashekhar Reddy told IANS on Thursday.

Manavatha Roy, who is the general secretary of Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee, stated in his complaint that the objectionable content posed from Nagababu’s Twitter handle was widely circulated on social media and hurt the sentiments of people.

He said he has also petitioned Telangana Director General of Police Mahender Reddy and Hyderabad Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar to take action against Nagababu.

Nagababu, who also appears in various television shows, had unsuccessfully contested 2019 Lok Sabha elections as a Jana Sena candidate.